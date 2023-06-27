[Watch]: "Back where I belong" - Ishan Kishan begins batting practice ahead of India's Test series vs West Indies

Team India's keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has started practicing with the red ball ahead of the side's forthcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

Kishan was recently spotted toiling hard in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 27, the southpaw shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his recent net session.

He captioned the post:

"Back where I belong 🏏"

Kishan is a part of India's Test and ODI squads for the West Indies series. The tour will kick off with a two-match Test series, beginning on July 12 at Windsor Park in Roseau.

The 24-year-old is yet to make his debut in Test cricket. While he was a part of India's squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final earlier this year, he didn't get to feature in the playing XI.

Ishan Kishan reportedly opted against playing in Duldeep Trophy

Ishan Kishan is not a part of East Zone's squad for the 2023 Duleep Trophy. The wicketkeeper will not participate in the red-ball domestic tournament as he has reported to the NCA for strength and conditioning-related work ahead of the West Indies tour.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to be played from June 28 to July 16. East Zone will take on Central Zone in the first quarter-final match in Alur.

It remains to be seen if Kishan will get the nod over KS Bharat in India's starting XI for the West Indies series. However, he is expected to feature in all white-ball matches in the tour.

India's squad for West Indies tour

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

