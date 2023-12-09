[Watch] "Back at it"- Jasprit Bumrah begins his practice sessions ahead of away Test series against South Africa

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has commenced his preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa. The first game will begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, while the second will be played in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on a mini-break after a couple of busy months with Team India. He was last seen on the field during the final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

Then, the selectors rested him for the T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. The stalwart will be back for the red ball games and also be the vice-captain of the Indian team for the Test series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also miss the white-ball games and will link up with the team ahead of Test matches.

Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle today and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of his bowling practice session. He captioned:

"Back at it".

You can watch the video below:

"I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique"- Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently revealed his admiration for the speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The legendary javelin thrower also went on to advise Bumrah to prolong his run-up to increase pace. Speaking to the Indian Express, Chopra said:

“I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace. As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style."

Bumrah has an impressive bowling record in South Africa. In six Test matches, he has picked up 26 wickets at an average of 24.38, including two five-wicket hauls. He will be hoping to continue the form and lead the charge for India in the upcoming series.