[Watch] "Bandar kaata tha isliye?" - Shubman Gill teases Rinku Singh of monkey bite ahead of IND vs SA 2023 T20Is

Shubman Gill teased Rinku Singh about a certain monkey bite while appearing in his interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. Rinku admitted the incident with a red face and a laugh but didn't explain it further.

Rinku was talking about fitness in the interview. He said he has worked on it for a long time and has always reminded himself of fitness' importance in high-level cricket. Gill came from behind and cheekily asked it if it was because a monkey bit him.

Check the video here:

Rinku was speaking from Durban after India's first warm-up and net session in South Africa. India will play a three-match T20I series, starting on Sunday.

Both Rinku and Gill are expected to feature in the first match. While the former has been in good form in T20Is, this would be Gill's first international outing since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

"Rahul sir has asked me to keep believing in myself" - Rinku Singh

Rinku also spoke about the difficulties of batting at No. 5 and 6 in T20Is, saying he always has to build a partnership. Head coach Rahul Dravid, who hasn't worked with him a lot so far, also appreciates his role.

"I have got a chance to work with Rahul sir, it's a really good feeling. Sir has only sasked me to play like I always have and keep believing in myself. He said I have to bat at number five and six which is not easy but I have to keep pushing myself and keep the self-belief high," the batter said.

Rinku further stated that he's a Lord Bajrangbali devotee and mostly listens to devotional songs in his room.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter added that he often stays with Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi in the national team and all of them share a good bond, where pulling each other's leg is the norm.