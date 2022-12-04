[WATCH] Bangladesh skipper Litton Das takes a stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli for 9 in 1st ODI

Bangladesh captain Litton Das took a brilliant catch to send back Indian batter Virat Kohli for 9 in first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. Kohli was smartly deceived in flight by Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and Das did the rest.

The Men in Blue were invited to bat by Bangladesh after losing the toss. In the 11th over of the innings, Kohli miscued a drive off Shakib and ended up playing an uppish drive with one hand. The ball went towards cover where Das dived full length to his right to pull off a one-handed blinder.

The acrobatic piece of fielding left Kohli stunned and Team India in big trouble at 49/3.

Earlier, in the same over, Shakib had dismissed Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma (27 off 31) as well. The Indian opener was completely beaten by an arm ball as the delivery sneaked in the gap between bat and pad and cleaned him up.

Earlier, India got off to a poor start after losing the toss as opener Shikhar Dhawan was bowled for 7. Having begun cautiously, Dhawan looked to break free by attempting a reverse sweep off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, he only managed to guide the ball back onto his stumps.

Team India were 80/3 after 17 overs with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at the crease.

India vs Bangladesh: Today’s match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Earlier, speaking after winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Das said:

“Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket.”

India, meanwhile, have handed an ODI debut to pacer Kuldeep Sen.

