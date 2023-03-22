[WATCH] BCCI gives a sneak peek of Chepauk's newly built dressing room ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Team India will square off against Australia in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. With the three-match series currently tied at 1-1, both teams will look to win the deciding match and take home the cup.

Ahead of the series decider, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a sneak peek of the newly built Chepauk dressing room, which has plenty of space, comfortable sitting areas, and lockers along with an adjacent dining area.

"A brand new avatar of Chepauk! Take an exclusive tour of the brand new dressing room at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with #TeamIndia #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia."

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav also highlighted the positives of having a big dressing room during a chat with teammate Jaydev Unadkat.

In the aforementioned video, the star batter said:

"These are comfortable seats. Most importantly when I come inside the dressing room, I like to see a lot of space, and use a lot of space. So there's a lot of space to keep my kit bag, there is a nice locker here where I can keep all my clothes and everything."

India will play an ODI at this venue for the first time since 2019. The last time they played at the ground, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the West Indies.

India vs Australia Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, and Umran Malik.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, and Josh Inglis.

