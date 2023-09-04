[Watch] BCCI president and other officials cross Wagah border ahead of 2-day visit to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dignitaries Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla crossed the Attari–Wagah border and reached Lahore in Pakistan on Monday, September 4 for the Asia Cup.

The president and vice-president of BCCI are visiting the neighboring country for two days after receiving the invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend the last group match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the contest at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. PCB will also be hosting a dinner for the ACC member nations.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Shukla confirmed that their visit is strictly cricket-related and nothing else. He said:

“This two-day visit is purely from the point of view of cricket, nothing political, a dinner has been hosted and three teams will be there - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Schedule for remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023

Group-stage matches:

Match 6: September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

The itinerary for the Super Four stage:

Match 1: September 6 - A1 vs B2 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 pm IST

Match 2: Spetember 9 - B1 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 3: September 10 - A1 vs A2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 4: September 12 - A2 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 5: September 14 - A1 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 6: September 15 - A2 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan have already secured their place in the Super Four stage. The winner of the contest between India and Nepal will advance to the next stage along with them from Group A.

The result of the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday will determine which two teams will get through to the Super Four from Group B of Asia Cup 2023.