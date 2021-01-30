Watch: Ben Laughlin takes a one-handed 'screamer' to send Michael Neser packing

Brisbane Heat fast bowler Ben Laughlin took a phenomenal one-handed diving catch off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne to send Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Michael Neser back to the pavilion.

It was the 18th over of the Adelaide Strikers' innings, with their score reading 110-5, when Labuschagne came on to bowl his orthodox leg-spin.

Michael Neser, looking to up the ante, sensed the opportunity to kickstart the final flourish for his team. Trying to smack Marnus Labuschagne over cow corner, Michael Neser couldn't quite time the ball as it headed towards the gap at deep midwicket.

However, Ben Laughlin covered ground quickly from long-on and put in a last-ditch dive to complete a sensational one-handed grab; an ecstatic Labuchagne could only watch on in disbelief.

Ben Laughlin's catch the highlight of the Brisbane Heat's win

The Adelaide Strikers opted to bat first and put the scoreboard pressure on Brisbane Heat in the Eliminator of the 2020-21 BBL season.

Although openers Alex Carey and Jake Weatherhald gave the Strikers a decent start with a 45-run stand, the Strikers were pegged back by wickets at regular intervals.

Nevertheless, the Strikers fancied their chances of a competitive total, as the big-hitting Michael Nesser was in the middle. The all-rounder's eyes lit up when Labuschagne came on to bowl the 18th over.

However, Ben Laughlin's stunning grab to send back Michael Neser meant the Strikers were restricted to a paltry 130-7 in their 20 overs. The Heat romped home with an over and six wickets to spare.

Labuschagne was the pick of the Heat bowlers, picking up three wickets and giving away 13 runs. Laughlin went wicketless but was economical, as he gave away 23 runs in his four overs.

Can't get much more plumb than this. @StrikersBBL have the Heat 3/24 after the powerplay 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/nVzzKBC3aa — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 29, 2021

Chasing 131 runs to win, the Brisbane Heat three quick wickets, but a partnership between Joe Denly and Jimmy Peirson brought the equation down to almost a run-a-ball.

The game seemed to go down to the wire, but Jimmy Peirson's crucial 47* ensured that Brisbane Heat won the game with six wickets and an over to spare.

While the Strikers' campaign in this season's BBL has come to an end, the Heat will now face the Sydney Thunder in the BBL knockouts.