[Watch] - Ben Stokes caught off-guard by a bouncer in training

Ace all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to action during the high-profile Ashes series. It starts on December 8 at the Gabba. He has been sweating it out in the nets ever since the English contingent landed down under.

On Monday, Stokes shared a clip on his social media handle where he was caught off-guard by a short pitch delivery during a practice session in the nets. Ben Stokes captioned the clip as:

"Ben to Coach “Can I get some video to see how everything is moving”

Coach to Ben “Not good”.

Stokes last played a competitive match during the inaugural edition of The Hundred in July. He took an indefinite break from the game after that to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rest a fractured finger.

England will hope the 30-year-old all-rounder hits strides from the word go as the visitors look to regain the Ashes urn.

Stokes recalls fearing for life after choking on tablet

Stokes has revealed that a tablet consumed wrongly almost choked him horribly and put his life in danger ahead of the 1st Test against Australia.

“It was actually down to a simple tablet that went down the wrong way, and got stuck in my windpipe causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out,” Stokes wrote in the Daily Mirror.

The all-rounder from Durham added:

“Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end. We’ve all had those moments when something gets stuck in the throat, and usually someone can help you out. But I was on my own in my room and I couldn’t breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire. Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience.”

Ben Stokes was immediately attended to by England's medical team, who explained exactly what had happened to the cricketer.

The all-rounder has represented the three lions in 70 Test matches, scoring 4631 runs at an average of 37.04, including 10 centuries.

