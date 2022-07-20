Watch: Ben Stokes falls cheaply to Aiden Markram trying to reverse sweep in his final ODI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes could not make the most of the occasion as he perished for a single-figure score in his final one-day international. Stokes, who announced his retirement from ODIs before the three-match series against South Africa, made only 5 runs in the first game at Chester-Le-Street.

The dismissal occurred on the final ball of the 28th over bowled by Aiden Markram. The southpaw went for the reverse sweep and missed the ball completely. He hung around and contemplated taking the DRS before walking away. Replays confirmed the ball would have hit the middle and off stump.

It was the third wicket to fall for the hosts after Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy started the run-chase of 334 strongly with a 102-run stand in 19 overs. Roy fell to the visiting captain Keshav Maharaj for 43, while Jonny Bairstow was Markram's first wicket, having made 63 off 71 balls. A lot will depend on Joe Root to steer England to victory.

Earlier, the Proteas won the toss and delivered a magnificent batting performance, headlined by Rassie van der Dussen's 134 off 117 balls. Janneman Malan and Markam made 57 and 77, respectively, while David Miller finished unbeaten with a 14-ball 24.

"There is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes will continue to play Test and T20 cricket for England. (Credits: Getty)

Ben Stokes, who will retire from the format after playing 105 ODIs, underlined that the crammed schedule forced him to quit. The 31-year-old hopes the decision won't come back to bite him in the latter years of his career, telling the BBC Test Match Special broadcast:

"There is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again.

"Hopefully when I'm still playing at 36, I can look back at this moment and say it was a big reason behind why I'm still able to get out on the park and represent England in Test cricket."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



es.pn/ENGvSA22-ODI1 | #ENGvSA Ben Stokes opens up on the moment he realised he needed to retire from ODI cricket 🗣 Ben Stokes opens up on the moment he realised he needed to retire from ODI cricket 🗣es.pn/ENGvSA22-ODI1 | #ENGvSA https://t.co/DUpIQUdQj5

The highlight of the all-rounder's career will always be his unbeaten knock in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's, when his half-century guided England to their maiden title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far