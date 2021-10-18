[Watch] Ben Stokes on road to recovery; resumes bowling

Decorated England all-rounder Ben Stokes has resumed bowling as he prepares to return to competitive cricket after a long haul.

Stokes posted a video on Instagram where he was seen taking small strides and rolling his arms for the first time since the break.

In the video, the 30-year-old can be seen running up and delivering the ball. He also grabbed a ball on his way back, presumably to continue practicing. Earlier, Ben Stokes had posted a picture of himself holding a bat for the first time since the injury.

Ben Stokes had sustained a finger injury during the Indian leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He copped a blow while fielding for the Rajasthan Royals, which ruled him out of the tournament.

He returned to action during the inaugural edition of The Hundred, but soon opted for a hiatus citing mental health. Stokes didn't make himself available for the T20 World Cup and was also left out of the Ashes squad.

However, the new video will give fans some hope that he could return for the high-voltage series.

The Ashes gets underway on December 8 with England scheduled to sit on the plane for Australia two and a half weeks from now.

Ben Stokes gradual return a huge positive: England's performance director

Ben Stokes last played in The Hundred

While England have stressed that they won't force Stokes to return, performance director Mo Bobat said the all-rounder is slowly getting into the scheme of things, which is a massive positive for the Three Lions.

"As people are probably noticing more broadly, and we have noticed internally... to see his energy and excitement return, and him trusting his finger again - which is really important - is hugely positive," he said to Daily Mail.

"Ultimately, given what he's experienced and where he has been it is important that he and we move at the right pace for him. There is certainly no expectation or pressure from us. It's a case of us supporting Ben physically and however else we need to support him, so that he can continue to progress at the rate he would like to and at which he feels comfortable," he added.

It remains to be seen if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will take a call to add Ben Stokes to the high-profile Ashes squad.

