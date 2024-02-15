[Watch] “Bhai ek number” - Sarfaraz Khan receives a phone call from brother Musheer after memorable knock on Test debut

Sarfaraz Khan received a phone call from his younger brother Musheer after the former played an impressive knock on his Test debut on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test against England on Thursday, February 15. The duo discussed Sarfaraz’s batting performance even as the elder brother expressed confidence that one day Musheer would also get his Test cap.

26-year-old Sarfaraz smashed 62 off 66 balls on his Test debut against England as India went to stumps on Day 1 at 326/5 in 86 overs after winning the toss and batting first. The right-handed batter hit nine fours and a six in his aggressive knock.

In a video shared on BCCI’s X handle, Sarfaraz interacted with Musheer on the phone. The elder brother asked his younger sibling about his batting performance to which an excited Musheer replied:

“Bhai ek number. Maza aa gaya, dil khush ho gaya.” (Brother No. 1 performance. Really enjoyed it and very happy.)

Sarfaraz then proudly showed Musheer his debut Test cap and said:

“Whenever I struggle a bit with my batting, I watch his batting because our styles are very similar.”

Expressing his emotions about his interaction with his brother, the Mumbai cricketer commented:

“I felt really good after talking to my brother. Half my family is here and the other half is in Mumbai at home. It was a pleasant surprise. It’s a memorable and important day of my life. I thank the Almighty for this.”

Musheer recently represented India at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa, where the Men in Blue finished runners-up. He was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament, with 360 runs from seven innings at an average of 60.

"It's just a part of the game" - Sarfaraz on his run out

Sarfaraz’s excellent knock on Test debut ended in unfortunate fashion as he was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. The latter was batting on 99 and Sarfaraz was keen to help him reach the landmark. However, a moment of confusion led to the debutant’s Test innings being cut short as Mark Wood scored a direct hit from mid-on.

Speaking at a press conference after the end of the opening day’s play in Rajkot, Sarfaraz downplayed his dismissal, stating miscommunication happens at times.

"(After stumps) He (Jadeja) told me that miscommunication happened from his end. However, I just said in return that it's okay such things happen. Miscommunication happens, it's just a part of the game. Run-outs happen in cricket. It's completely normal," he said.

Jadeja (110*) also took to social media to issue a public apology, admitting that it was his wrong call that cost Sarfaraz his wicket.

