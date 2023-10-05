[Watch] Joe Root attempts reverse sweep & gets yorked by Glenn Phillips in ENG vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

England batter Joe Root was going good on 77 when he suddenly decided to play a high-risk shot, leading to his dismissal during the 2023 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

Glenn Phillips was brought back into the attack in the 42nd over of the innings and had already dismissed Moeen Ali earlier in the game. Sensing an opportunity to score some quick runs, Root tried to get a boundary off the very first ball of the over by attempting a reverse sweep.

However, Phillips cleverly darted the ball into the stumps and Joe Root got into a tangle, ending up being clean bowled. It was a massive wicket for the Kiwis given that England needed Root to explode towards the end of the innings.

Here's a video of Joe Root's dismissal:

Joe Root had kept England's batting together

New Zealand asked England to bat first and the way the defending champions started, it seemed like a poor decision from stand-in skipper Tom Latham. However, the Blackcaps have kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and Root's wicket has pegged England further back.

England's top and middle order were guilty of not converting their starts into big scores. The likes of Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook will be gutted with the shots that they were dismissed off.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be delighted with how things have panned out at the time of writing. They kept simple plans and built pressure, forcing the England batters to make mistakes and go for glory shots.

The defending champions bat all the way down to No.10 and even Mark Wood can tonk the ball. This will still keep them in with a shout to end up with a score of more than 280.