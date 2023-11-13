[Watch] Big screen reveals fielder of the match in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash 

The Indian team used the big screen at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to announce the fielder of the match following the Men in Blue’s 160-run win over the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup clash on Sunday. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and keeper-batter KL Rahul were among the contenders, swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav was named as the winner.

India batted first after winning the toss against the Dutch and posted 410/4 on the board as Shreyas Iyer (128* off 94) and KL Rahul (102 off 64) slammed brilliant tons. In response, the Netherlands were all out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

In a video on BCCI’s official website, India’s fielding coach T. Dilip announced the winner via the big screen.

“I call him the Guardian today for his quick reflexes - sharp throws, bullet throws,” he said about Jadeja.

Praising Suryakumar, he added:

“Always ready for the battle. And I think someone who never gives up, he has shown lot of reflexes.”

On Rahul, Dilip said:

“Our navigator doing what he does very well. But I think the way he’s showing his skills behind the stumps is outstanding.”

Speaking after being named fielder of the match, Suryakumar commented:

“He’s [Dilip] been behind me since one year. Finally, I think this is the reward.”

Before Suryakumar, Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the best fielder medal for his performance in the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa on November 5.

“It is about judging attitude” - T. Dilip on fielder of the match award

At a post-match press conference following India’s win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru, India’s fielding coach Dilip opened up on the idea behind rewarding players for their efforts on the field.

“Basically it is about judging attitude. Yes, there are statistics for catches taken but we look at the overall contribution. An innings has 300 balls, how do you handle them on the field. This is not just about one brilliant catch; it is about the overall effort. We have been doing this for a while, at least for the last four months, but only now it has gone on social media, and people have noticed it,” he explained.

Meanwhile, having topped the points table after the league stage, the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.