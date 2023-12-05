[Watch] "Bouncing back with every rep"- Rishabh Pant trains intensely at NCA on comeback trail 

Team India superstar Rishabh Pant is doing hard yards at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore in a bid to attain match fitness. The southpaw got severely injured in a car accident in December last year and has been on the sidelines since then.

Rishabh Pant underwent surgery and took a break for a couple of months at home before commencing his rehabilitation program at the NCA. It is still unclear when he will return to the field for Team India.

The 26-year-old recently took to his official X handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of his workout routine. In the video, Pant can be seen doing a couple of back and cardio workouts. He captioned the video:

"Bouncing back with every rep."

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"It could be Rishabh Pant"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's successor as Test captain

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently gave his opinion about the potential successor for captain Rohit Sharma in Test cricket in a video on his YouTube channel. He felt Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have the potential to take the Indian team forward in the longest format. Chopra said:

"I am talking about extremely long-term, it could be Shubman Gill. I am not talking about now, I am talking about the distant future. It could be Rishabh Pant. Rishabh as a Test cricketer is 24-carat gold."

He backed his choice of Pant by shedding light on his stellar performances in Tests, saying:

"So he could also be the one. He is a game changer. So I will look towards one of these two once Rohit says he is done with Test cricket and that you can appoint someone else as the skipper."

Pant has found maximum success in his short international career so far in Test format. Across 33 matches, he scored 2271 runs at an average of 43.67, including five centuries.

The southpaw has been one of the best Test batters in the past five years and has played multiple impactful knocks at home as well in testing away conditions.