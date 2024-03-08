[Watch] Brain fade for Steve Smith as he gifts his wicket to New Zealand debutant Ben Sears in his first over

New Zealand debutant pacer Ben Sears kicked off his Test career with the massive wicket of ace Australian batter Steve Smith on just his third ball in the second Test in Christchurch on Friday.

It could not be described as anything but a brain fade from Smith. It was a good-length wobbled-seam ball on the off-stump line at 140.7 kmph. The right-handed batter did his usual shuffle outside the off-stump and looked to leave the ball.

But it came back in sharply after pitching to hit him on the inner half of the backfoot. The umpire had no hesitations in giving him out.

He was in shock and took the review after consultation with Usman Khawaja. The impact was outside the off-stump but it didn't matter because Smith offered no shot and ball-tracking showed that the ball would have just clipped the off-stump. This meant the on-field call was upheld and Smith had to drag himself off.

It was a massive moment for Sears, who would have certainly felt the pressure of attention of replacing one of the most loved figures in New Zealand and the world - Neil Wagner - who retired in controversial circumstances before the first Test.

Khawaja follows Smith as New Zealand reduce Australia to 32/2 at drinks

Smith's wicket lifted New Zealand's spirits. The shoulders were drooping after the hosts got all-out for 162 in the first innings and then allowed a partnership to build between Smith and Khawaja. It also got some fire into Matt Henry, who was bowling from the other end without his usual consistency.

But on the last ball before drinks and, at that time, most likely his last ball of the spell, he got Khawaja to play one back onto his leg stump. Henry was pumped and so was the entire crowd at Christchurch.

