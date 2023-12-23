[Watch] Brainfade moment for Australia's Beth Mooney as Richa Ghosh's game awareness helps India draw first blood on Day 3 of one-off Test

Australian opener Beth Mooney had an embarrassing dismissal on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday after she was run out through a brilliant piece of game awareness from Richa Ghosh.

Mooney defended a delivery from Sneh Rana towards Richa at silly point, and then for some strange reason, wandered just a bit outside her crease before trying to get back. The youngster swiftly threw the ball towards the stumps and the direct hit caught the southpaw off-guard.

The Indian fielders started to celebrate and Beth Mooney also began to walk back to the pavilion with her head down, knowing that it was an error of judgment on her part to get run out in the way she did. It was a big breakthrough for the hosts as the Aussies were off to a strong start in their second innings.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

India managed to send both openers back in the shed before lunch

The partnership of 49 between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield was just what Australia needed as they were already trailing by a massive 187 runs from the first inning. However, Mooney's run-out fired up the home team and they were able to take another wicket before the end of the first session on Day 3.

Litchfield, after doing all the hard work to get in, tried to reverse sweep a rather fuller delivery from Sneh Rana and ended up missing it completely to see her stumps rattled.

The partnership between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar had already put their team in the driver's seat in the Test. India also picked two wickets before lunch and with enough help in the pitch, they will be keen to continue the good work. Australia have their backs to the wall and need something special to turn it around.

