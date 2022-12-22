[Watch] Brainfade from Najmul Hossain Shanto as his baffling leave helps Ravichandran Ashwin strike for India

An error of judgment from Najmul Hossain Shanto gave Team India their second wicket in the first session of the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday. Ravichandran Ashwin got the ball to drift and hold its line, but Shanto felt that it would pitch and turn.

The southpaw tried to cover the line of his off-stump and leave the ball, expecting the ball to turn. However, the drift in the slider from Ashwin brought the ball into Shanto and struck his pads.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Completely misread that did Shanto. Sums up his struggles this morning. Most of it was drifting in straight so no idea why he decided to leave it expecting it to spin away. Playing the line even if it turned might have at least saved him. But well-deserved for Ashwin! #BANvIND Completely misread that did Shanto. Sums up his struggles this morning. Most of it was drifting in straight so no idea why he decided to leave it expecting it to spin away. Playing the line even if it turned might have at least saved him. But well-deserved for Ashwin! #BANvIND

The on-field umpire adjudged Najmul Hossain Shanto out, and the southpaw decided to review it. The impact didn't matter as he offered no shot and the ball was just clipping the outside of the off-stump. The opener was livid with himself as he knew he had thrown away a start. Here's the video of the dismissal:

India make a strong comeback after a quiet first hour

India decided to go in with three seamers as the pitch in Dhaka is covered with a bit of grass. Bangladesh opted to bat first, and openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan did really well to negotiate the first hour of play. They went unscathed to drinks and scored 37 runs.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Celebration by Unadkat after taking his maiden Test wicket. Celebration by Unadkat after taking his maiden Test wicket. https://t.co/cMugEY9PcY

However, the introduction of Jaydev Unadkat from one end and Ravichandran Ashwin from the other seemed to work wonders, as the duo brought the visitors a couple of quick breakthroughs. Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haq took Bangladesh to Lunch at 82/2, but the visitors have picked up two more wickets in the post-lunch session.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

