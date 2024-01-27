[Watch] Cameron Green takes a juggling catch to dismiss Joshua Da Silva in Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green took a juggling catch to dismiss West Indies batter Joshua Da Silva during the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, January 27. The six-foot-tall lad dived to his right and completed the catch on his second attempt.

Mitchell Starc bowled a full and wide delivery and Da Silva went for a loose drive. It took the edge and flew over Green, who reacted sharply. The fielder jumped to get his hands in the ball, which popped out the first time but grabbed it on the rebound.

With the wicket, Australia reduced the visitors to 157-6 in their second innings. Da Silva, who top-scored for WI in the first innings with 79 off 157, departed for just seven runs off eight deliveries.

West Indies put up a fight against Australia in 2nd Test

West Indies have put up a decent fight against Australia in the second Test, stretching their second-innings lead past 200.

At the time of writing, the visitors are at 183/6 after 60.3 overs, leading by 205 runs, with Justin Greaves and Kevin Sinclair at the crease.

Opting to bat, WI posted 311 in their first innings. Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair starred with the bat. Hodge smashed 71 off 194 balls with the help of seven boundaries while Sinclair contributed 50 off 98, hitting one six and five boundaries.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of Australian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/82. He also became the fifth Aussie bowler to bag 350 Test wickets during his spells. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon also shared two wickets apiece.

In response, Australia declared for 289/9 in their first innings despite trailing by 22 runs. Usman Khawaja shone with the bat, scoring 75 off 131, hitting 10 fours. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins also chipped in with scores of 65 (49) and 64 (73), respectively.

For WI, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach finished with four and three wickets, respectively.

