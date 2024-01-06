[Watch] Captain Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai after Team India draw Test series in South Africa 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai after leading the side in the two-match away Test series against South Africa. The visitors managed to draw the series 1-1 and shared the trophy with the Proteas.

The hosts won the first Test in Centurion comfortably by innings and 32 runs after a collective effort. Rohit failed with the bat in both innings of the match, scoring 5 (14) and 0 (8).

The visitors then made a resounding comeback with a seven-wicket victory in the second Test in Cape Town. Rohit Sharma chipped in with handy contributions of 39 (50) and 17* (22) in the batting department.

Courtesy of the win, Rohit became only the second Indian captain in history to draw a Test series in South Africa. MS Dhoni did it previously on the 2010-11 tour.

"This has to be right up there" - Rohit Sharma rates Cape Town Test win on par with win at Gabba in 2021

Speaking at the press conference after the Test series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma was elated for securing India's first Test victory in Cape Town. He also became the first Asian captain to lead his side to victory in red-ball cricket at the venue.

Rohit opined that it was one of their best Test victories and went on to draw parallels between Cape Town and Gabba Tests. An inexperienced Indian team under Ajinkya Rahane beat the mighty Australian team at the Gabba in 2021, where the hosts were unbeaten for more than 30 years.

Reflecting on the win in Cape Town, Rohit Sharma said:

"It'll be one of our best Test match victories. Having not won here in Cape Town [before], obviously, this puts it right up there with all the victories that we've had. It's very hard to compare the Test matches that you play because every Test match has its own importance and own relevance."

He continued:

"The Test match that we won at The Gabba as well. The last Test match that was lost by Australia in Brisbane was in 1988, I think. Nearly after 23, 24 years [32 years], we won the Test match there.

"It kind of became like their fortress. They never lose a test match there. So you can't really rank the Test matches but this has to be right up there because we had not won here. That shows how important a venue this is for us to come here and perform."

