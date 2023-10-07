[Watch] Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gets emotional as Team India receive gold medal at Asian Games 2023

India won a historic gold medal in the men's cricket event at Asian Games 2023 earlier today (October 7). Playing under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, a second-string Indian squad clinched the gold based on their higher seeding.

India battled Afghanistan in the final of the men's cricket tournament. An impressive bowling performance from the spinners helped India restrict Afghanistan to 112/5 in 18.2 overs. Rain interrupted the match in Hangzhou, and the game had to be abandoned eventually.

As per the rules of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament, the team with the higher seeding wins the match if the game is abandoned. Since India are placed above Afghanistan in the ICC T20I Rankings, the Men in Blue won the gold medal.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was a little emotional when the Indian national nathem was played in Hangzhou during the medal ceremony of the men's cricket event.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

This was the first time an Indian team participated in men's cricket event at the continental meet, and the Men in Blue ended up winning the gold. Men's cricket has featured thrice at this mega event, and Afghanistan have won a silver medal on all three occasions.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan to win bronze medal in men's cricket at Asian Games 2023

Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Afghanistan were the four semifinalists of the Asian Games 2023. India beat Bangladesh, while Afghanistan recorded a win over Pakistan. While India and Afghanistan battled in the final, Bangladesh clashed against Pakistan in the bronze medal match.

In a rain-marred match, Bangladesh chased down 65 runs in just five overs against Pakistan to clinch the bronze medal. It was a nail-biting thriller, where new batter Rakibul Hasan smashed a four when Bangladesh needed four runs off one ball. Bangladesh won the match by six wickets as Pakistan returned home empty-handed.