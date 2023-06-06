[Watch] Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with ICC World Test Championship mace ahead of WTC final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins were seen posing with the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) mace ahead of the WTC final to be played at the Oval beginning on June 7, Wednesday.

In a video posted by ICC on their Instagram handle, former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor was seen bringing the mace for the photoshoot. Taylor had won the inaugural WTC final with New Zealand.

The two captains Rohit and Cummins were then asked some questions about the city of London and what it means for them to be playing in the WTC final. Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma on playing at a neutral venue

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked about how the team feels playing at a neutral venue like the Oval. He agreed that it is a different experience as they would not have home support.

But just then, Australian skipper Pat Cummins chuckled a bit, to which Rohit also smiled and accepted that the Indian team gets a bit more support than the opposition on such neutral venues. He stated:

"It (a neutral venue) is something different for both teams. No home support, although I think we usually get a bit more support anywhere we play. But no, it's always been nice, coming and playing at neutral venues for us."

There seems to be a bit of grass cover left on the Oval pitch as of Tuesday, which could well mean that India could be inclined towards playing four seamers and a spinner potentially in Ravindra Jadeja. Only time will tell whether more grass is cut and if that changes India's plans.

India WTC final squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

