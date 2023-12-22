[Watch] Casual running gets Smriti Mandhana out after brilliant 74

Smriti Mandhana's casual running cost her a well-deserved hundred and India a wicket at a crucial stage in the Test against Australia in Wankhede.

It happened on the fourth ball of the 39th over. Smriti, who was batting at 74, shimmied down the ground and sliced the good length ball on the stumps from off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner to short third and looked for a single.

The left-hander was slow off her blocks and Kim Garth's throw came just in time for Gardner to grab it and clip the bails off at the non-striker's end. Replays showed she caught the Indian only a few centimeters short of her crease.

The wicket reduced India to 148/3 after 39 overs in the chase of Australia's first innings score of 219. It was almost like a gift to the visitors who almost seemed clueless about their plans against her. She started the innings magnificently on Thursday, hitting a flurry of boundaries against Garth and Lauren Cheatle.

The Australians conceded 90 runs before breaking India's opening stand by getting Shafali Verma out at the stroke of stumps. But Smriti continued where she left off on Day 2 by steadily getting to her fifty and then unfurling all the aggression against Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King.

This was her third half-century in Tests and the first at home.

Jemimah, Richa steady India's ship after Smriti Mandhana's runout

The wicket was an opening for Australia to come back in the game on the tough batting surface but India's young middle-order stars shut it down convincingly.

Debutant Richa Ghosh started her innings with a boundary and quickly raced to 20 while the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues relied on her favorite cover drive and sweep to take on the looseners and blocked everything else smartly.

