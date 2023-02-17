[Watch] "Chal Pathaan" - Team India gives new nickname to Ravindra Jadeja after his dance moves in BGT 2023

During the previous Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli grabbed everyone's attention by performing a dance before the start of Australia's second innings. Kohli and Jadeja tried Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' dance step at the VCA Stadium.

It looks like Ravindra Jadeja is a big fan of the 'Pathaan' movie as the Indian team now calls him 'Pathaan' on the field. Stump mic caught comments from Indian players during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series, where the fielders and the wicket-keeper KS Bharat referred to Jadeja as 'Pathaan'.

"Chal Pathaan, come on Pathaan, Shabaash!" a comment was heard on stump mic during the 64th over of Australia's first innings today.

Fans on social media guessed that it was wicket-keeper KS Bharat's voice on the stump mic. You can watch the video here:

- @Sobuujj they nicknamed jaddu pathaan they nicknamed jaddu pathaan 😂 https://t.co/W8d35zu1rE

Ravindra Jadeja recently discussed his nicknames

Jadeja has been playing international cricket for 14 years now, and over the course of his career, the Indian all-rounder has earned nicknames like 'Rockstar', 'Jaddu' and 'Sir'. In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Jadeja shared his thoughts on his nicknames:

“People should call me by my name. That is enough. I hate being called Sir. If you wish, call me Bapu, that’s what I like. This Sir-Var, I don’t like at all."

The Saurashtra-based all-rounder further mentioned that he would rather be called 'Aap' or 'Bapu' instead of 'Sir'.

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Ravindra Jadeja has been in terrific touch of late. The all-rounder made his return to Test cricket in Nagpur last week, scalping seven wickets to help India record a big win.

Earlier today, Jadeja completed 250 Test wickets by dismissing Usman Khawaja. He ended up with figures of 3/68 in the first innings, picking up the wickets of Todd Murphy and Pat Cummins as well.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes