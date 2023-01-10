[WATCH] Charith Asalanka walks off after being adjudged caught behind, replays show Sri Lankan batter hadn’t hit the ball

Sri Lanka gifted a wicket to India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Lanka’s No. 4 batter Charith Asalanka was given caught behind off Indian fast bowler Umran Malik. The batter walked off, only for replays to show that the left-hander hadn’t nicked the ball.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted India into bat, the Men in Blue posted a massive 373/7 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli (113 off 87) notched up his 45th one-day ton and second in a row. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83 off 67) and Shubman Gill (70 off 60) earlier added 149 for the opening wicket.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando (5) and Kusal Mendis (0) to Mohammed Siraj. Asalanka seemed to be leading a fightback of sorts in the company of Pathum Nissanka. However, the 41-run third-wicket stand came to an end on the last ball of the 14th over.

Asalanka (23 off 28) tried to glance a misdirected delivery from Umran Malik down the leg side. The umpire raised his finger after the ball went past the bat and a low catch was completed by the keeper KL Rahul.

Asalanka did not bother reviewing and took the long walk back to the pavilion. However, UltraEdge showed no spike when the ball was close to the bat. The spike came when the ball hit the towel of the batter’s trousers.

Asalanka’s dismissal left the Lankans in massive trouble at 64/3. They were 111/3 after 21 overs, with Nissanka having gone past his half-century.

“It was pretty ordinary” - Gautam Gambhir on Sri Lanka’s bowling

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir criticized the Sri Lankan bowling attack for a poor display in the first ODI of the series in Guwahati. Speaking to Star Sports after the Men in Blue put up 373/7 batting first, Gambhir opined:

"It was pretty ordinary bowling. The top three of the Indian batting line-up have got lots and lots of runs behind them. Rohit and Kohli obviously, Shubman also has the ability to get so many runs in international cricket. And how easy it was for Rohit and Shubman to get runs today. That was a surprise for me.

“You have to be consistent and Sri Lanka's bowling outing was very very disappointing for me.”

BCCI @BCCI delivery from



Siraj picks up his second wicket.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia A sensationaldelivery from @mdsirajofficial as Kusal Mendis goes for a duck.Siraj picks up his second wicket.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… A sensational⚡️delivery from @mdsirajofficial as Kusal Mendis goes for a duck.Siraj picks up his second wicket.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/56KTxvp57u

While pacer Kasun Rajitha claimed three wickets for Sri Lanka, he was also the most expensive, conceding 88 runs in his 10 overs.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes