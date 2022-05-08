[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara notches up his fourth consecutive century in the 2022 County Championship for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his dream run of form in the 2022 County Championship as he notched up his fourth century in as many games this season representing Sussex. Off four, he has converted two of them into double centuries.

After getting dismissed for just 16 in the first innings, Pujara made up for it by putting on a show in the second essay. The Saurashtra batsman batted with aggressive intent and set the perfect platform for his side at stumps on Day 3.

His 125* (in 149 balls) helped Sussex reach 236/3 against Middlesex at the end of the day and stretched their lead to 270 runs.

The Sussex Cricket team's official Twitter handle gave fans a glimpse of Pujara's impactful knock by sharing a video. You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Cheteshwar Pujara plays against Shaheen Afridi for the first time

Cheteshwar Pujara got the opportunity to face Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Afridi for the first time in red-ball cricket in this county match. Afridi is part of the Middlesex team and the left-armer had an interesting duel with the Indian batsman.

You can watch the exciting contest which unraveled between the two stalwarts below:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pujara vs Shaheen in the County Championship.

Pujara vs Shaheen in the County Championship.https://t.co/w2iZXxzEGL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns An upper cut six by Pujara against Shaheen Afridi in county. An upper cut six by Pujara against Shaheen Afridi in county. https://t.co/S98IzbIpEA

Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test team earlier this year after poor returns over the last few months. In his absence, team management entrusted Hanuma Vihari to bat at the crucial No. 3 spot in the Test team.

However, management might have to alter their decision soon, as Pujara has now roared back into form by piling a mountain of runs in the County Championship.

India's next assignment in Test cricket is going to be the last match of their series against England which was left incomplete last year due to COVID-related concerns.

After his stellar performances in England, Pujara has a good chance of reclaiming his No. 3 position in the Indian batting line-up for that clash.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Should Pujara reclaim number 3 spot in Indian Test team? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat