[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara trains in nets at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot during IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was seen training rigorously in the nets at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot ahead of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy game against Manipur, which begins on Friday. The right-hander was training as the third Test between India and England was underway at the same venue.

The Saurashtra batter could be seen training in a video published on social media by journalist Sahil Malhotra. Pujara has been accumulating big runs in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, and currently has 673 runs in six matches at an average of 74.77 with two centuries and a best score of 243*.

Despite the batter's prolific form in first-class cricket and Virat Kohli's absence in the Test series against England, selectors have resisted the urge to recall him. He last played for India during the World Test Championship final in June 2023, underperforming in both innings as Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to Australia.

Chesteshwar Pujara still has a lot more to give to Indian cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

In a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, the 36-year-old claimed he still had a lot to give to Indian cricket while taking pride in his fitness levels. The right-hand batter claimed:

"Definitely. The way I have been batting and keeping up with my fitness, I am very confident. Scoring runs in Ranji Trophy is not a piece of cake, even though people may want to say it. There is no DRS and decisions don’t always go your way. To keep scoring one has to work hard and be at the top of the game. I hope I will be able to continue to contribute at whichever level I get an opportunity."

Pujara has so far featured in 103 Tests, mustering 7195 runs at 43.60 with 19 tons and played an integral role in both of India's series wins over Australia Down Under. The veteran has amassed 20242 runs in 263 first-class fixtures with a staggering 62 hundreds.

