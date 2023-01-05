[Watch] "Comedy of errors"- Axar Patel survives run out attempt despite being on the same end as Suryakumar Yadav

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav stitched up a memorable partnership in the ongoing second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The two batters added 91 runs for the sixth wicket, but the partnership could have been much shorter had the Sri Lankan fielders not committed a comedy of errors.

In the fourth ball of India's 12th over, the two Indian batters had a mix-up. Suryakumar hit a ball from Chamika Karunaratne towards the fine-leg region. Non-striker Axar Patel was interested in a single, but 'SKY' wanted to keep the strike.

Patel and Suryakumar were almost at the same end at one point in time as a run-out looked inevitable. However, bowler Karunaratne failed to dislodge the bails off the stumps at the non-striker's end, allowing Patel and Suryakumar to steal an overthrow.

Instead of collecting the ball, running towards the stumps and taking the bails off, Karunaratne decided to take the ball in an uncomfortable position. He then threw the ball towards the stumps, only for the ball to miss the target and travel to the fielder in the deep. You can watch the video here:

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav blew away the Sri Lankan bowling attack in Pune

Sri Lanka received an invitation to bat first from Indian captain Hardik Pandya at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The island nation got off to a great start but lost momentum in the middle overs. After 16 overs, Sri Lanka were down to 138/6. Skipper Dasun Shanaka's blitzkreig at the end of the innings powered the visitors to a mammoth 206-run total.

Chasing 207 for the win, India suffered a top-order collapse and were down to 57/5 in the 10th over. Axar Patel then joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav as the two Indian batters added 98 runs for the sixth wicket, keeping India alive in the match.

