[Watch] Comedy of errors results in Mark Chapman getting run-out in the IND vs NZ 2023 2nd T20I

Mark Chapman's dismissal in the ongoing T20I match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Sunday, January 29, summed up how poorly New Zealand have played against India.

The Blackcaps, who entered the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, scored 99/8 in their 20 overs. Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first, but his batters could not bring their 'A' game to the table against the Indian spin attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged the first four wickets. Mark Chapman was the fifth Kiwi batter to get out. He had a small misunderstanding with non-striker Michael Bracewell, which resulted in his dismissal.

Chapman played a reverse-sweep off Hooda's bowling in the 13th over of the New Zealand innings. The ball went towards Kuldeep, who was stationed in the short third-man region. Yadav collected the ball and quickly threw it towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who made no mistake in dislodging the bails.

Chapman was miles away from the crease as he returned to the dressing room with the scoreboard reading 60/5. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Mark Chapman has had a forgettable T20I series against India so far

Many fans would know that Mark Chapman earlier played for his home nation Hong Kong at the international level before switching to New Zealand. While Chapman has decent numbers in T20I cricket, he has so far failed to make an impact in the two innings against India.

Chapman registered a four-ball duck in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday, January 27. Earlier today, he managed 14 runs off 21 deliveries before getting run-out.

It will be interesting to see if New Zealand retain him in the playing XI for the third T20I in Ahmedabad. You can follow the live scorecard of the Lucknow T20I right here.

