[WATCH] Comedy of errors in umpire Paul Wilson's late decision to declare Australia's Steve Smith out

Australian umpire Paul Wilson was a bit late with the timing of his decision regarding Steve Smith's dismissal during the third ODI between Australia and England at the MCG on Tuesday (November 22).

During the 46th over of the Australian innings, bowled by Olly Stone, Smith attempted a ramp shot to a short ball off the England pacer. However, the Australian No. 3 ended up flicking his glove on its way through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Buttler initially gestured his hand to appeal for the dismissal after the England skipper heard some noise behind the stumps. But the umpire didn't spell out a verdict, which forced Buttler to opt for a review.

It was only after Buttler said "howzat" just after reviewing, Paul Wilson raised his finger to signal it out. Smith was a bit surprised with the way his adjudication panned out in seconds.

While walking back towards the dugout, Smith looked at the umpire in a polite manner before pondering his dismissal.

Australia posted 355/5 after openers fired brisk centuries

Smith added 21 runs in 16 balls to his side's mammoth total of 355/5 in the first innings. Thanks to the fabulous hundreds from openers Travis Head (152) and David Warner (106) as they put up a record-breaking partnership of 269 at the MCG.

Head was banking on every opportunity provided by the erred lines of England bowlers. The South Australia captain smashed 16 boundaries and four sixes to notch his third century in the 50-over format.

Warner, on the other hand, had a palpable innings without taking those risks to play those wide-ranging shots.

Warner scored 106 off 102 balls to finally record an international hundred after 1043 days and 71 international innings across all formats.

Mitchell Marsh blazed 30 off 15 balls, while Alex Carey scored 12 in six balls to take Australia past the 350-run mark.

