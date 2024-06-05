[Watch] Confusion arises about the winner of the Toss during India vs Ireland 2024 World Cup clash

Confusion arose during the toss of the 2024 T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland. The two nations are clashing in their opening match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hosted the toss ceremony ahead of the match and was his usual energetic self. Match referee David Boon was present, along with both captains Rohit Sharma and Paul Stirling. Rohit was handed the responsibility of tossing the coin.

After the coin fell on the ground, Boon initially suggested that Stirling called it right but later proclaimed that Rohit won the toss. The whole incident left the viewers confused.

"Preparation's been alright, we're managing ourselves in these new conditions"- India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in overcast conditions. He then shed light on their preparation in the lead-up to the tournament and said:

"We're going to bowl first. Preparation's been alright, we're managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been a bit challenging but we're all professionals at the end of the day, got to get on with what's in front of you."

He continued:

"We've played the warm-up game on a similar pitch, we understand what to expect from the pitch and conditions overall. At the end you have to use your experience. Got to adapt with what's in front of us. The sport brings new challenges and we're up for it. Not sure about the conditions, having a score in front of us will be ideal."

On the Indian team's playing combination for the match, Sharma added:

"We're playing four seamers, including Hardik, two spinning all-rounders in Axar, Jadeja. Guys missing out are Sanju, Yashasvi, Kuldeep and... one more."

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland playing XI: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, and Benjamin White.

