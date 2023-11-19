[Watch] Cricket fans jostle outside Narendra Modi Stadium early morning ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final 

India and Australia are set to face off in the all-important final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Over 1,30,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance at the venue for the marquee encounter of the showpiece event. A large number of excited fans even gathered at the stadium early in the morning, showing their excitement for cricket's ultimate showdown.

Here's a clip of fans outside the Narendra Modi Stadium on the morning of the 2023 World Cup final:

The summit clash promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers, given that both sides are coming into the final with a lot of confidence. Rohit Sharma and company have showcased tremendous form throughout the contest, remaining unbeaten with 10 wins to their name.

Australia, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats against India and South Africa in their first two fixtures. But, they bounced back in stunning fashion, winning eight matches on the trot to advance to the final.

The BCCI has left no stone unturned to make fans' experience at the 2023 World Cup final a memorable affair

Fans attending the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium have a lot to look forward to, apart from the cricketing contest between two cricketing giants, India and Australia.

It will kick off with an air show featuring The Indian Air Force's aerobatic team, Surya Kiran. Nine Hawk aircraft will delight audiences with their aerial stunts.

Furthermore, singer Aditya Gadhvi is set to perform during the first drinks break of the encounter, while there will be a laser and light show at the drinks break in the second innings.

Performers by musician Pritam Chakraborty and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi have been lined up for the innings break.