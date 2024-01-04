[Watch] Crowd gives standing ovation to David Warner as he walks off the field after being dismissed in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Veteran Australian opener David Warner received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off the field after getting dismissed on Day 2 of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. The left-handed batter also acknowledged the crowd by raising his bat, walking back for 34 to give Pakistan their first breakthrough with the score at 70.

The dismissal occurred in the 25th over of the innings as Shan Masood brought in Agha Salman. The spin-bowling all-rounder generated extra bounce by bowling around the wicket, drawing Warner's edge as Babar Azam took the catch at first slip.

Pakistan gave the southpaw a couple of chances before as Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha dropped Warner's catches. Ayub had notably spilt a chance at first slip, allowing Warner to add 14 more runs to his tally.

Led by Masood, the visitors also gave the 37-year-old a guard of honour before he walked out to bat late on day 1.

Aamer Jamal lead Pakistan to a competitive total as David Warner survived one over on Day 1

Meanwhile, Day 1 of the ongoing Test in Sydney proved to be highly dramatic as Pakistan showed late resistance to give themselves a real chance of winning their first Test Down Under since 1995. Aamer Jamal played a marvellous 82-run knock as Australia reduced the visitors to 228-9, hoping to bundle them out well within 250.

Nevertheless, Jamal played some audacious strokes against Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon, adding 86 runs for the final wicket with Mir Hamza. The mammoth final-wicket stand lifted Pakistan to 313. David Warner and Usman Khawaja only had one over to survive and the former did so confidently against off-spinner Sajid Khan.

The match is currently interrupted by bad light, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle and Australia at 116-2. Jamal got the second wicket of the day, sending Khawaja packing for 47.

