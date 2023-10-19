[Watch] Crowd go crazy as Virat Kohli comes on to bowl for injured Hardik Pandya in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli came on to bowl after a long time as he had to complete Hardik Pandya's over during their clash against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Hardik tried to stop a straight drive from Liton Das off his own bowling, but tripped and fell over and seemed to have injured his left ankle. While the physio did get it strapped up, the all-rounder couldn't continue his over and had to walk off the field.

Rohit Sharma then turned to Virat Kohli to complete the over and that decision was met by a huge cheer from the Pune crowd. Kohli closed out the over really well with his iconic bowling action, conceding just two runs in the remaining three deliveries.

Here's a video of Kohli bowling:

Virat Kohli bowling was a bitter-sweet moment for Indian fans

While fans rejoiced watching Virat Kohli bowl, they will be a bit worried about Hardik Pandya walking off the field. The balance that the allrounder brings to the side is incredible and that's why the Men in Blue cannot afford to lose him as he is crucial to their chances of winning the World Cup.

The hosts have certainly started on the backfoot in Pune as Tanzid Tamim and Liton Das have given Bangladesh the start that they would have hoped for after opting to bat first.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj did trouble the batters upfront, but luck favored the openers, coupled with an LBW decision of Tamim that wasn't reviewed by the fielding side.

They have sensed an opportunity to take advantage of Hardik's injury and have gone after Shardul Thakur. In just 14 overs, Bangladesh already have posted 90 runs on the board and probably for the first time in the tournament, India's bowling has been strongly challenged.