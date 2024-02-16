[Watch] CSK’s Shardul Thakur bags 6/21 during Ranji Trophy Mumbai vs Assam game

Shardul Thakur starred with the ball for Mumbai against Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex on Friday, February 16.

The medium pacer returned with exceptional figures of 6/21, dismissing Parvej Musaraf, SC Ghadigaonkar, Denish Das, Kunal Sarma, Sunit Lachit, and Dibakar Johori in single digits to put Mumbai in the pole position.

With this six-wicket haul, Shardul Thakur also returned to form.

The 32-year-old had returned wicketless in the previous game against Chhattisgarh. He had also managed a solitary wicket against South Africa in the Centurion Test before getting dropped from the Test squad for the home series against England.

Shardul will now look to continue his exploits with the ball for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL season).

The Super Kings had splurged INR 4 crore to resign him at the IPL 2024 auction in December last year. He had bagged 55 wickets in 48 games for CSK during his previous stint at the franchise from 2018 to 2021. In the last two IPL seasons, he represented Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shardul Thakur’s Mumbai dominate Assam in Ranji Trophy game

A clinical bowling performance from Shardul Thakur helped Mumbai dominate Assam on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy game.

Batting first, Assam were bundled out for 84 in 32.1 overs. Abhishek Thakuri top scored with 31 off 46, while Saahil Jain 12 (19), and Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 15 (54) were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Other than Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani bagged two wickets, while Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande picked up one wicket apiece for Mumbai.

In response, Mumbai were 164/5 after 38.3 overs at the time of writing, with Shivam Dube (63 off 61) and Shams Mulani (20 off 26) at the crease. Prithvi Shaw chipped in with 30 off 26, while Hardik Tamore and Ajinkya Rahane returned with identical scores of 22 (26) and 22 (69), respectively.

Dibakar Johori and Rahul Singh bagged two wickets apiece for Assam.

