[Watch] Daryl Mitchell blasts a monstrous 107 meters six in IND vs NZ in 2023 World Cup semi-final clash

New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell has brought life back into the 2023 World Cup final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The right-handed batter smashed the longest six, with the ball travelling a whopping 107 meters.

The six by Mitchell occurred in the 27th over of the innings bowled by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran batter stepped out of the crease to a full delivery and muscled it over long-on. Replays showed that it had hit the roof.

Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson breathed life into the contest, stitching a partnership of over 150 after Mohammed Shami struck within 10 overs to remove Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway relatively cheaply in defense of 398.

Mohammed Shami returns to break the mammoth partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell

Mohammed Shami, who had taken two wickets in his four overs in the opening spell, was brought back by Rohit Sharma in the 33rd over of the innings. Mitchell completed an 85-ball century in the first ball of the over but nipped out Williamson in the next as he holed out to deep mid-wicket, ending a 181-run stand.

Earlier, Team India won the toss and Rohit elected to bat first. The skipper set the tone with a 29-ball 47, laced with 4 fours and as many maximums. However, the highlight of the match was Virat Kohli bringing up a record 50th ODI hundred, going past Sachin Tendulkar.

Shreyas Iyer also blasted a ton off 67 deliveries, while KL Rahul provided the finishing touches. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps, taking three wickets, but he also leaked 100 runs in his 10 overs. Should Team India beat New Zealand, they will progress to the final for the fourth time in history.

As far as the Black Caps go, they will progress to their third consecutive final if they pull off the unlikely chase.