[WATCH] Daryl Mitchell drops Marnus Labuschagne on 1 in AUS vs NZ 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell dropped a relatively easy chance at third man to hand Marnus Labuschagne a huge reprieve at the start of his innings in Dharamsala on Saturday. The Australian batter, who came in at No. 5, following Travis Head's return to the top, was only batting on one run.

New Zealand were clawing back into the game after a blistering opening partnership by Travis Head and David Warner that yielded 175 runs in only 19.1 overs. After Glenn Phillips delivered the third breakthrough of the innings, Trent Boult was brought back into the attack to have a go at Labuschagne.

The bowler conjured an opportunity almost straight away. Coming around the wicket, he bowled a short and wide delivery which Labuschagne looked to ramp it to third man. However, all he managed to do was find the fielder stationed there to perfection.

Daryl Mitchell positioned himself to claim the catch but had to bring himself forward to pouch it. He proceeded to spill the ball and made a huge mess of the chance.

Have a look at the dropped catch right here:

Mitchell's effort reflects New Zealand's fielding in general in the ongoing match against the Aussies. The usual savants have been poor in the first innings, and have already dropped three catches so far, with Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips dropping chances off the opening batters.

Labuschagne dismissed for 18 runs in the 39th over

Marnus Labushcagne did not make the most of his second life and struggled to motor along in the middle overs. The batter could not meet the demands of scoring at a high rate, as Australia are looking to make the most of the platform provided by the opening batters.

Labuschagne tried to take on Mitchell Santner in the first ball of the 39th over with a slog sweep. He could not get a solid connection and was caught at deep midwicket by Rachin Ravindra, who did not make a mistake.

As of writing, Australia's middle order is tottering yet again much like their fixture against Pakistan, and are placed at 274-5 following Labuschagne's dismissal. The task of scoring in the death overs is down to the new pair of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.

