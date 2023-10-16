[Watch] David Waner turns groundsman as rain interrupts play in AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup match

David Warner turned groundsman as rain interrupted play in the 2023 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

That came after Warner’s heroics on the field as the 36-year-old took two diving catches to dismiss Pathum Nissanka and Lanka's stand-in captain Kusal Mendis.

The rain interrupted play when Lanka were 178/4 after 32.1 overs, with Charith Asalanka and Dhananjay de Silva at the crease.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram, Warner can be seen helping the groundsmen to cover the ground. Watch the video below:

On the batting front, Warner scored 41 and 13 against India and South Africa, which Australia lost by six wickets and 134 runs, respectively.

Australia fightback as Sri Lanka lose quick wickets as play resumed after rain in World Cup match

Australia fought back against Sri Lanka despite a 125-run opening partnership by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera in the 2023 World Cup match.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led from the front, dismissing Nissanka (61 off 67) and Perera (78 off 82). He also ran out Dunith Wellalage (2 off 9) with a direct hit.

Adam Zampa then took the prized scalps of Mendis (9 off 13) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (run-a-ball 8).

Mitchell Starc provided another breakthrough, cleaning up Dhanajaya de Silva (7 off 13) before Sri Lanka could recover.

At the time of writing, Australia were 186/6 after 36 overs, with Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne at the crease. They will now look to restrict Lanka to a below-par total in their attempt to win their first game of the ongoing World Cup.

As far as the match is concerned, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara replaced Dasun Shanka and Matheesha Pathirana. Shanaka, in particular, has been ruled out for two weeks following his right thigh muscle injury in their last game against Pakistan, which they lost by six wickets.

Australia, meanwhile, fielded that same XI that lost to Proteas by 134 runs.

Follow the AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup live score updates here.