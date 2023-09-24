[Watch] David Warner bats right-handed against Ravichandran Ashwin during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; leaves Pat Cummins and co in splits

Australia opener David Warner experimented with his batting stance against Ravichandran Ashwin while chasing in the second ODI against India on Sunday (September 24) in Indore. After observing that the Indian off-spinner was extracting turn consistently and taking the ball away from him, Warner decided to become a right-hander.

The scoring rate pressure was also a factor, as Australia needed more than 11 runs per over at that juncture. India made a massive total of 399/5 in the first innings. However, due to rain interruption in the second innings, the match officials reduced the match to a 33-over affair. According to the DLS method, Australia had to score 317.

In the 13th over of the chase, Warner surprised everyone by switching his stance and turning into a right-hander as Ashwin was gearing up to deliver the ball. He hit a four on the first ball with a sweep shot. However, Ashwin had the last laugh in the mini-battle with Warner.

He dismissed the Aussie opener via LBW in his next over. Interestingly, replays suggested that there was an inside edge before the ball touched the pads, but Warner returned to the pavilion without taking a DRS review.

A fan also went back in time and reminisced about the last time Warner batted right-handed against Ravichandran Ashwin. It was in a Champions League match between New South Wales and Chennai Super Kings 12 years back.

Aakash Chopra: "My only concern is Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem doesn’t work"

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed concern after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were reunited in the series against Australia. He pointed out that the veteran duo were separated in 2017 after they failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"My only concern is Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem doesn’t work. If it was working, the team wouldn’t have looked in a different direction many years back.

He continued:

"India moved away from the duo since they needed spinners who take wickets in the middle overs. Suddenly, you leave that trajectory and move in a different direction. The purpose of the change is then defeated. You need wickets in the middle overs. Australia were ordinary with the bat, but we need more wickets in the middle overs."

