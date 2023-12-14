[Watch] David Warner celebrates in trademark style after bringing up century with boundary in AUS vs PAK 1st Test

David Warner starred with the bat during the first day of the opening Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, December 14 by scoring a century. The veteran opener brought up his ton in just 125 deliveries, including one six and 14 boundaries.The left-handed batter brought up his 26th century in style by smashing a boundary to get to three figures.

The milestone arrived at in the 43rd over of the Australian innings. Aamer Jamal bowled a slightly short delivery wide of the off stump which Warner guided over the slip and gully fielder for a boundary. The opener jogged across, removed his helmet, and leaped in the air with both hands held aloft in joy.

He soaked up the applause from the crowd and kissed his badge. It is Warner's sixth ton against Pakistan in the 11th Test against the Asian giants. It is his first hundred in Perth since 2015.

Watch David Warner’s 100 celebrations below:

Following the ton, Warner was elated to have brought up yet another century for Australia. He said (to Fox Sports):

“It’s my job is to come here and score runs, it was good to get a partnership with Uzzie. (On his century) It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board.”

With this century, Warner appears to have rubbed off the bad form he was in during the 2023 Ashes, where he registered just two 50+ scores in 10 innings.

David Warner provides the perfect start for Australia against Pakistan in Perth Test

David Warner provided the perfect start for Australia in Perth after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan. The left-handed batter also shared a 126-run partnership with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket.

Shaheen Afridi provided the first breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Khawaja caught behind by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed. Faheem Ashraf then trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw.

At the time of writing, Australia were 210/2 after 50 overs at tea break, with Warner 111 (149) and Steve Smith 21 (34) at the crease.

In the match, newly appointed Pakistan captain Shan Masood-led Pakistan handed debuts to Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shehzad in their playing XI. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led Australia stuck to their traditional XI.

Follow the AUS vs PAK 1st Test live score and updates here.