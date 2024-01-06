[Watch] David Warner gifts his helmet and gloves to a young fan after his farewell Test innings at SCG against Pakistan

Australian opener David Warner gifted his helmet and gloves to a young fan after his final Test innings on Saturday, January 6, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Pakistan.

He signed off from Test cricket in style with a brisk half-century. Chasing 130 on Day 4 of the third Test against Pakistan, Warner scored 57 (75) and set up the platform for an Aussie whitewash.

Warner's opening partner Usman Khawaja got out for a six-ball duck in the first over. Marnus Labuschagne (62*) and Warner then hit half-centuries to ensure Australia's smooth sailing towards the target.

Warner departed in the 25th over when his side were on the brink of a victory. The southpaw walked off the ground to a standing ovation from the crowd at the SCG. While going up the stairs to the pavilion, Warner gave his helmet and gloves to a young fan in the crowd.

Steve Smith came out to bat next and finished the formalities in the next over along with Labuschagne. It was a perfect farewell for Warner as Australia whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match series.

"It is pretty much a dream come true"- David Warner

Speaking after the conclusion of the third Test against Pakistan, David Warner reflected on his time over the past few months with the Australian team.

"Yeah look it is pretty much a dream come true. It has been a great 18-20 months for Australian cricket. The World Test Championship, the World Cup, and then capping it off here. This has been brilliant. They have worked themselves up. The three quicks, Mitch Marsh they have been fantastic," he said.

"I will not have to face them anymore in the nets, I don't anyway. Yeah had some coffee with my family and tried to relax a bit. Look we are in the entertainment business. I look to play my shots and entertain the crowd. That is what I was trying to do today. They have been a big part of my career," Warner added.

"My parents gave me the right upbringing and I will ever so thankful to them. I want to be remembered as David Warner, the entertainer," the 37-year-old concluded.

Warner ended his Test career with 8,786 runs, including 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries, from 112 matches at an average of 44.59.

