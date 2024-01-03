[Watch] David Warner greeted with a guard of honor by the Pakistan team in the 3rd AUS vs PAK Test 

Veteran Australian opener David Warner stepped out to bat in the final Test of his career during the closing stages of Day 1 against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Australians were tasked with batting out one final over before stumps as the visitors scored 313 runs in 77.1 overs after opting to bat first in the third and final Test of the series.

Warner came out to bat with Usman Khawaja, touching the mural of the late Phillip Hughes in the dressing room, before climbing down the steps onto the outfield. The destructive batter shared an embrace with Khawaja, with whom he has batted alongside since childhood, and stepped across the boundary ropes.

The Pakistani players were ready with a guard of honor for the retiring batter, with skipper Shan Masood leading the proceedings. Warner shook hands with the opposition skipper and thanked the Pakistani players for the sporting act before making his way to the crease.

Watch the guard of honor for Warner right here:

Despite only one over to see out before the end of the day's play, Warner took the risk by taking guard to face off-spinner Sajid Khan to close out the proceedings.

Warner survived a huge scare off the penultimate ball of Day 1

The veteran opener, in typical fashion, thrashed the spinner through the off side of the very first ball of the innings. David Warner was close to being dismissed off the penultimate delivery though. Choosing to defend a delivery on the back foot, the ball bounced marginally over the stumps after it made its way back after hitting the ground.

Warner had no idea where the ball was, while the Pakistani fielders stationed close to the crease were in utter disbelief and were on their knees. The left-handed batter ultimately played out the final delivery of the day with ease to remain unbeaten on six runs off six deliveries.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan recovered from 47-4 to cross the 300-run mark, courtesy of fifties from Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, and Aamer Jamal.

Rizwan missed out on his hundred by 12 runs, while Jamal was involved in a massive 86-run partnership with Mir Hamza for the last wicket before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

How many runs will David Warner score on Day 2 of the third Test against Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

