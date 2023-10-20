[Watch] David Warner does 'Pushpa' celebration after belting 21st ODI ton in PAK vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Senior Australian opener David Warner belted his 21st ODI hundred as the Men in Yellow look in total control in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Following his hundred on Friday (October 20), the left-hander did the 'Pushpa' celebration after his trademark leap.

The veteran opening batter reached the landmark in the 31st over of the innings with a single off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. The left-hander pinched a single via long-on and made his celebratory leap before doing the 'Pushpa' celebration.

It's worth remembering that the 36-year-old got a reprieve when Usama Mir dropped a simple catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling.

At the time of Warner's hundred, the five-time champions had reached well over 200 without losing a wicket. The New South Wales cricketer had reached his half-century off only 39 deliveries.

It was Babar Azam, who won the toss and sent the Australians in to bat, keeping in mind the dew.

David Warner slams 4th consecutive ODI hundred against Pakistan

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is also the veteran batter's fourth consecutive century in ODIs against Pakistan, dating back to January 2017. He scored 130 and 179 that year against the opposition, which came in Sydney and Adelaide, respectively.

The southpaw also belted a hundred against them in the 2019 World Cup fixture at Taunton, which helped in Australia's 41-run victory. Pat Cummins and Co. are coming off a confidence-boosting five-wicket win over Sri Lanka after starting the series shakily with defeats to India and South Africa.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were humbled by India, losing by seven wickets in front of a record crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thanks to a stunning batting collapse. The Men in Yellow also hold a 6-4 head-to-head lead over Pakistan in 50-over World Cup games.