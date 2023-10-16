[WATCH] David Warner shouts and leaves the field fuming after another DRS call goes against Australia in the 2023 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner was livid after Decision Review System (DRS) and Hawk-Eye failed to help him overturn an on-field LBW call against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow on Monday.

After a brilliant start, the left-handed batter missed a pull-shot against Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka and got hit under the knee-roll near the line of the leg-stump in the fourth over. He immediately gestured to his right to the umpire, saying that it was going down the leg. However, the umpire took his time but raised his finger.

Warner reviewed and the Hawk-Eye showed two reds and Umpire's Call on clipping the leg-stump. He thumped his bat on his pad in anger while shouting something before stomping off the pitch.

Below are a couple of videos of the dismissal and his reaction to it:

Expand Tweet

Australia are chasing 210 for a much-needed win and Warner started positively, hitting a massive six in the first over against Lahiru Kumara. But after him, Madushanka also trapped Steve Smith in front in the same over. His double-wicket maiden left Australia struggling at 24/2.

Before Warner, a couple more DRS decisions went against Australia

This was not the first time that a DRS call went against an Australian in the World Cup. In the Aussies' previous match at the same stadium against South Africa, which they lost, two Kagiso Rabada deliveries saw Smith and Marcus Stoinis dismissed in quick succession.

Smith was trapped LBW with a ball that was quite close to going down the leg but Hawk-Eye overturned the on-field call with three reds. Controversy also flared because the trajectory of the ball wasn't shown, only a still image.

A few overs later, South Africa appealed for a caught behind against Stoinis. The Proteas' review showed that Stoinis gloved it but at that moment his glove was not in contact with the bat. However, the third umpire thought otherwise.