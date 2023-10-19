[Watch] David Warner turns right-handed batter in nets ahead of AUS vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Australian opener David Warner turned a right-handed batter in the nets ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20.

In a video shared by cricketcomau on Instagram, Warner can be seen playing right-handed shots against spinners in the practice session on the eve of the match. The 36-year-old looked in complete control despite switching his batting.

The preparation comes as a surprise because the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batting paradise. In addition, Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan (leg-spin) and Mohammad Nawaz (off-spin) have failed to deliver with the ball in the tournament so far.

Watch the video below:

Warner had recently batted right-handed against India in the bilateral series. He, however, failed to make an impact, getting dismissed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The video surfaces as Warner has failed to deliver in the first three matches of the ongoing World Cup. He scored 41, 13 and 11 against India, South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Australia lost the first two games but returned to winning ways against Sri Lanka triumphing by five wickets. Warner’s dip in form comes even as he slammed three consecutive half-centuries during the recent ODI series against India.

“I am always hungry to score as many runs as possible” – David Warner

David Warner is keen to deliver with the bat in the remaining World Cup matches after his recent failures in the marquee ICC tournament. He recently said:

“I have just played 150 ODI games. From my perspective after seeing 150 games, I think I have not played much cricket. For me, it is how to stay fit and hungry for the win. I am always hungry to score as many runs as possible.”

Warner, who is likely playing his last ODI World Cup, has amassed 6462 runs in 153 ODIs at an average of 44.56, including 20 tons and 31 half-centuries so far.

Australia’s remaining fixtures in the 2023 World Cup

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, 2:00 pm IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 pm IST

Match 27: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 am IST

Match 36: November 4 - England vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 pm IST

Match 39: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 pm IST

Match 43: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10:30 am IST

