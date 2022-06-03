[WATCH] "Sorry to put everyone through terrible viewing of my moves" - David Warner shares dance video with daughters

Australian opener David Warner has shared a dance video on social media in which he is seen grooving with his three daughters - Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose.

The 35-year-old is known for uploading cute videos with his daughters on social media. Apart from that, he also uses face-swapping apps to "replace" Indian superstars in clips from famous Bollywood and South movies.

On Friday, the aggressive left-hander shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing with his daughters to the music of the song 'Family Affair' by Mary J. Blige.

He uploaded the fun video with a cheeky caption, which read:

"Yep the girls got me again to feature in another one of their dances 😂😂 sorry to put everyone through the terrible viewing of my moves 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ miss my girls already #family #dance Happy to take requests 🤣🤣 @candywarner1."

The veteran Australian batter had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, representing the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In 12 matches, he smashed 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52. He crossed the half-century mark five times and had a highest score of 92 not out.

David Warner shared hilarious message after Stuart Broad dismissed Devon Conway

Warner has had his struggles against veteran England pacer Stuart Broad in the Test format.

The right-arm pacer had dismissed the Aussie seven out of 10 times during the 2019 Ashes. The Australian opener could manage only 95 runs in the series.

After Broad sent Devon Conway back for 3 on Day 1 of the Lord's Test between England and New Zealand, Warner sympathized with the batter by taking a light-hearted dig at himself. He shared an Instagram story, which read:

"Devon Conway I feel your pain."

Conway was caught in the corridor outside off-stump, an area where Broad troubled Warner a lot during the 2019 Ashes.

New Zealand were rolled over for 132 in 40 overs, batting first on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. James Anderson and debutant Matty Potts claimed four wickets each.

The visitors, however, struck back to reduce England to 116 for 7 by stumps.

Meanwhile, Warner will next be seen in action during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. The Aussies will play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests from June 7 to July 12.

