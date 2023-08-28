[Watch] "Day out with God Father" - Prithvi Shaw enjoys car ride with his dad 

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw recently enjoyed a day out with his father, Pankaj Shaw.

Shaw shared an Instagram story on Monday, August 28, in which his dad can be seen enjoying a car ride with his dad Notably, he wasn't driving the car and was sitting in the passenger seat with clutches by his side.

Sharing the video, the cricket star wrote:

"Day out with God Father."

Prithvi Shaw was last in action during this year's One-Day Cup in England. Playing for Northamptonshire, the swashbuckler dazzled viewers with a scintillating 244-run knock against Somerset. He followed it up by scoring an unbeaten knock of 125 against Durham.

However, he hurt his knee while fielding during the game against Durham and was later ruled out of the remainder of the season. Shaw chalked up 429 runs across four innings before his campaign came to a premature end.

Prithvi Shaw last played for Team India in July 2021

Touted as a prodigal talent, Prithvi Shaw's international career began with a fantastic 134-run knock in his debut Test against West Indies in 2018.

However, his performances fizzled out after a few impressive outings, and was dropped after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia in 2020-21. Shaw came under the scanner for his poor form, and many questions were raised over his fitness after he failed the Yo-Yo test in 2022.

The 23-year-old's career earned a new lease of life after he was picked for India's three-match home series against New Zealand earlier this year after a string of impressive knocks in domestic cricket. However, he failed to get a single game.

Shaw had an underwhelming 2023 season in the Indian Premier League, mustering just 106 runs in eight games at an average of 13.25. He last featured in the Indian XI in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, which was also his debut T20I game. Shaw was dismissed for a golden duck in the fixture.