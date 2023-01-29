Watch: Deepak Hooda cleans up reverse-sweeping Glenn Phillips in 2nd T20I in Lucknow

Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda was among the wickets as he cleaned up Glenn Phillips in the ongoing second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow. The off-spinner claimed his first wicket after dismissing Phillips in his first over.

The dismissal happened in the innings' seventh over when Phillips, a destructive right-handed batter, went for an ill-advised reverse sweep but missed it completely, leaving his stumps in a mess. It also meant that the tourists lost their third wicket after electing to bat first as they look to win the three-match series.

Here's the video of Phillips' dismissal off Hooda:

Yuzvendra Chahal, who replaced Umran Malik for the game, claimed the first wicket when Finn Allen also went for a reverse sweep only to see his stumps re-arranged. His opening partner Devon Conway was stumped off Washington Sundar's finger spin.

Deepak Hooda will look to make amends with bat in second T20I

Deepak Hooda (Image Credits: Getty)

Hooda, who has a T20I hundred, faced backlash after perishing cheaply in the opening game in Ranchi in a crunch situation, making ten off as many deliveries. After making a telling difference with the ball, the 27-year-old will now hope to make amends with the bat if his chance comes to bat.

New Zealand won the first game of the T20I series in Ranchi, having been blanked in the preceding three-game ODI series. Batting first, the tourists put on 177, headlined by quick-fire half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. With the pitch turning square, their spinners came to the party in the second innings.

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update from Lucknow



New Zealand have opted to bat first.



One change in



Live - #INDvNZ @mastercardindia Toss Update from LucknowNew Zealand have opted to bat first.One change in #TeamIndia 's Playing XI as @yuzi_chahal is named in the sideLive - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N 🚨 Toss Update from Lucknow 🚨New Zealand have opted to bat first.One change in #TeamIndia's Playing XI as @yuzi_chahal is named in the side 👌Live - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia https://t.co/9btnunpbkM

Stand-in captain Mitchell Santner bowled a terrific spell, bagging figures of 4-1-11-2, while Michael Bracewell also claimed two scalps.

After the Indian top-order batters perished for single-figure scores, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya lead a mini-recovery; but once the pair fell, the target became out of reach. The visitors eventually emerged triumphant by 21 runs, with Mitchell earning the Player of the Match award for his 30-ball 59.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes