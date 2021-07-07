Watch: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates birthday with teammates in Sri Lanka

Team India cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, who turned 21 today (July 7), celebrated his birthday with teammates in Colombo. He is currently in Sri Lanka for his maiden international tour, which gets underway on July 13.

In a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Padikkal was seen cutting a cake in the team hotel in the presence of his teammates. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also present during the celebration.

Watch the clip here:

Before cutting the cake, Devdutt Padikkal shared a heart-touching note for former India captain MS Dhoni, who also celebrates his birthday on July 7. Dhoni turned 41 today.

Padikkal wished the legendary cricketer on behalf of the entire Indian team in Sri Lanka.

"Before I cut the cake, I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling."

Team India sweat it out in the 2nd warm-up game

Earlier today, Indian cricketers took part in their second intra-squad warm-up match to gear up for the limited-overs series.

Amid the scorching heat, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, and other Indian cricketers received some much-needed practice.

While birthday boy Devdutt Padikkal got out early, another youngster, Ruturaj Gaikwad, looked in ominous touch. Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini also bowled well in tandem with the new ball.

The first of the three-match ODI series will take place on July 13, while the second and third ODIs will be on July 16 and 18 respectively.

The T20I series kicks off on July 21, followed by matches on July 23 and 25. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six matches inside a bio-bubble.

