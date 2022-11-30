[Watch] Devon Conway takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer on 49 in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Team India's in-form batter, Shreyas Iyer, fell one short of a half-century in the side's third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.

The right-handed batter perished to Lockie Ferguson's cross-seam delivery in the 26th over while attempting to play a lofted shot on the off side. Iyer failed to get a proper connection and ended up slicing it to the deep cover region.

Devon Conway, who was stationed at the boundary, completed a fantastic diving catch to send the Indian batter packing. Watch the video of Shreyas Iyer's dismissal below:

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in the series decider. The Kiwi bowlers gave their side the upper hand, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Iyer, skipper Shikhar Dhawan also got off to a decent start. However, the opener wasn't able to convert it into a big one, getting out to Adam Milne on 28. Milne also dismissed Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in the clash, putting the Blackcaps in pole position.

Shreyas Iyer has been India's top performer with the bat in the ODI series against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer struggled for form in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, managing just 13 runs from his two outings. However, he made amends by coming up with improved performances in the ensuing 50-over rubber.

The 27-year-old dazzled viewers with his 80-run knock in the ODI series opener and continued his impressive form in the final fixture. Notably, he didn't get a chance to bat in the second ODI, which was called off due to rain after just 12.5 overs of the Indian innings.

With 129 runs in two innings, Iyer is currently the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue in the ODI series. He has a fantastic average of 64.50 along with a strike rate of 95.55 to his name.

Following the New Zealand series, he will next be seen in action during India's tour of Bangladesh in December. Iyer is a part of both the ODI and Test squads for Team India's next assignment.

