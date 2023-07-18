[Watch] Dhananjaya de Silva’s priceless reaction during Naseem Shah’s 6 off 78 balls in SL vs PAK Galle Test

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva was stunned by Pakistan batter Naseem Shah's perseverance on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle on Tuesday, July 18.

Silva, who standing in the first slip, looked surprised as Naseem lasted 78 balls, scoring just six runs.

It's worth noting that the tail-ender shared a 94-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (208) for the ninth wicket to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowlers.

The duo helped stretch Pakistan’s total to 461 in their first innings, gaining a healthy 149-run lead to put the visitors in the driving seat at stumps on Day 3.

Watch the hilarious video below:

amara. @aumamara06 even they are enjoying naseem's batting

It was the first of the two hilarious events during the last session of the day. Click here to watch the other one.

Saud Shakeel’s double century puts Pakistan in command on Day 3; Naseem Shah shines with both bat and ball

A double century from Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan post 461 in 121.2 overs. Shakeel scored 208 runs in 361 balls, including 19 fours. Agha Salman also chipped in with a score of 83 off 113 deliveries, including one six and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 177-run stand for the sixth wicket to rescue the visitors from 101/5.

Cricket Pakistan @cricketpakcompk



What a comeback after a shaky start



Scoreboard:



#SLvPAK Saud Shakeel turns the tide for Pakistan with a sensational unbeaten 208*What a comeback after a shaky startScoreboard: tinyurl.com/4e4af5kz

For Sri Lanka, Ramesh Mendis starred with the ball, returning with figures of 5/136, while Prabath Jayasuriya bagged three wickets. Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha also ended up with one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the first innings, Dhananjaya de Silva’s century helped Sri Lanka post 312 in 95.2 overs. Silva scored 122 off 214 balls, including three sixes and 12 fours. Angelo Mathews also contributed 64 off 109 deliveries, including nine boundaries.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed scalped three wickets apiece. Agha Salman also scalped one.

At stumps on Day 3, Sri Lanka were 14/0, trailing by 135 runs, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madhuska at the crease.

Babar Azam and Co. will now be looking to register their first win in six Tests, that include two draws against New Zealand.

Click here to follow PAK vs SL live score updates.